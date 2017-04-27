Grease Monkey is an indica-leaning strain bred from crossing Gorilla Glue 4 with Cookies and Cream. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene produce aromas of gas upfront with a robust chocolate scent in the back. Potential effects include potent relaxation without inducing sleep.

--

Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​

--

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

read more