About this product
Guava Ghoul is a balanced strain bred from Guava Zours and Blue Lobster. Top terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene create aromas and flavors of guava and sour candy, with a subtle gassy tone buried underneath. You may experience a rise in social energy that makes way for deep relaxation.
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About this product
Guava Ghoul is a balanced strain bred from Guava Zours and Blue Lobster. Top terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene create aromas and flavors of guava and sour candy, with a subtle gassy tone buried underneath. You may experience a rise in social energy that makes way for deep relaxation.
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About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
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