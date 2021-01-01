About this product

Looking for terpenes such as Terpinolene, Ocimene, Myrcene? Look no further than the sweet sensation of Honeydew! This new sativa from Cresco Cannabis is the offspring of Dirty Old SOG Super Silver Haze and Appalachia. Heady uplifting effects will leave you feeling creative and energized. You may also notice strong melon candy aromas and flavor with mixed in floral notes.



Terpenes: Terpinolene, Ocimene, Myrcene

Flavor: Fruity, Floral, Sweet, Candy, Piney

Reported Effects: Heady, Creative, Energizing, Uplifting



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.



Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.