About this product
Looking for terpenes such as Terpinolene, Ocimene, Myrcene? Look no further than the sweet sensation of Honeydew! This new sativa from Cresco Cannabis is the offspring of Dirty Old SOG Super Silver Haze and Appalachia. Heady uplifting effects will leave you feeling creative and energized. You may also notice strong melon candy aromas and flavor with mixed in floral notes.
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Ocimene, Myrcene
Flavor: Fruity, Floral, Sweet, Candy, Piney
Reported Effects: Heady, Creative, Energizing, Uplifting
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.
Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
