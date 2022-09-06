About this product
Hot Stuff, a hybrid strain from Cresco Labs, is the offspring of the #3 phenotype of Tina crossed with Grease Monkey. Notes of citrus, hops, cinnamon, basil, and lavender stem from a terpene profile consisting of Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Farnesene. Patients may be able to expect sedative, hunger inducing effects rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
