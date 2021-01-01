About this product
Bred by Subcool's The Dank, this sativa-dominant strain crosses Jack Herer and The Cleaner, a strain with roots from Pluton, Lamb’s Bread, Purple Haze, and Northern Lights. Its overpowering lemon pungency and strong yellow appearance can be attributed to its Cleaner genetics. This plant flowers in 6 to 8 weeks, returning high yields with impressive potency. Although the strain initially induces sativa effects, the potency makes this strain appropriate for day and nighttime use.
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Farnesene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Flavor: Lemon, Earthy, Turpentine, Hops
Reported Effects: Euphoric, Happy, Energetic
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate.
Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
