A new offering from Cresco in the Keystone State, Keystone Banana is a cross between Skilletz and Gelato. This hybrid strain features main terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Limonene which lead to a nice taste and aroma profile of earthy hops, orange, and cinnamon. Potential uplifting and relaxed effects created a balanced experience that is great for anytime use.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene

Flavor: Hops, Cinnamon, Orange, Earthy, Pine

Reported Effects: Happy, Uplifting, Relaxed



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.