About this product
Kiwi Kush, a new indica strain from Cresco Cannabis, will leave you feeling calm and relaxed in social settings. Top terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene create a noticeable kiwi aroma that leads to a sweet, herbal, and woody flavor profile. Kiwi Kush is extremely recognizable with its very frosty trichomes and orange pistils against light and dark green nugs.
Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Earthy, Woody, Citrus, Fruity, Spicy
Reported Effects: Heady, Social, Relaxing, Calming, Soothing
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
