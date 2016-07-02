This ain’t no lemon. Lemon Daddy is a sativa bred from crossing Lemon Bean with Sugar Daddy, like a real cool glass of THC on a hot day. Top terpenes β-Caryophyllene, Limonene and Linalool swirl together for funky, citrusy, and piney aromas, with candy-like flavors to enjoy as well. Give your day some zing, as this strain may give you a relaxed, uplifted, and chatty feeling. No sugar necessary, this lemon is sweet enough.

Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

