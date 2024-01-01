This new indica strain from Cresco Labs was bred by crossing two flavorful parent strains, Lemon Tree and Kush Mints. These buds pack a sour lemony citrus aroma and taste, accented by rich nuttiness rounded out by sharp mint notes thanks to prominent terpenes Caryophyllene and Limonene. You may expect to experience relaxing and giggly effects that may leave you unfocused and couch-locked in a full body experience. These dense, dark green buds with bright orange pistols are coated with frosted, tiny white trichomes.

Cresco Rest Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency compRestd of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs, and restorative self-care.

