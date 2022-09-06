About this product
Parent strains Black Lime Reserve and Trophy Wife created this indica offspring by Cresco Labs, Lime Bars! Top terpenes Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene create a citrus-forward profile with notes of hops, cinnamon, lavender, and pine. Patients may experience an uplifted sense of relaxation leading to body relief, arousal, and overall stimulation.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.