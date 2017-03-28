Lime Skunk is known for its unparalleled aroma and flavor of fresh limes. Its effect may be mildly energetic yet clearheaded, perfect for users looking to enjoy a connoisseur-grade strain while promoting vitality.

Cresco Wax is available in 1g. A concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

