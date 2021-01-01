About this product

London Pound Mints, created by crossing London Pound Cake #75 and Kush Mints #11, hits just as hard as the namesake suggests. If you are looking for a deep, potent indica experience, lose yourself in some London Pound Mints and enjoy top terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool as you sink into your cozy couch at the end of a long day. Don’t be surprised as your eyes get heavy and a blanket of calm drapes over you. Let go and savor the unique flavor profile as your tastebuds are alerted to sweet, floral, berry notes that give way to the full-bodied earthy spice with each and every hit.



Terpenes: Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, Linalool

Flavor: Sweet, Spice, Berry, Floral

Reported Effects: Body/Head High, Heavy Eyes, Relaxing, Laid-Back



Cresco Rest Live Resin Budder available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.