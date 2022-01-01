About this product
Treat yourself to some desert with this new sativa strain from Cresco Labs, MACaroon! What has been described as syrupy sweet, aromas featuring sweet floral, candy, gas, and woodland notes engulf your senses with a sweet desert-like flavor to match. Parent strains MAC 7 and Italian Ice #2 created these densely stacked, deep purple buds with dark and light green hues. Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool are prominent with this strain and will give you calming social vibes that may leave you feeling mind numb in the best of ways.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
