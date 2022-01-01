Treat yourself to some desert with this new sativa strain from Cresco Labs, MACaroon! What has been described as syrupy sweet, aromas featuring sweet floral, candy, gas, and woodland notes engulf your senses with a sweet desert-like flavor to match. Parent strains MAC 7 and Italian Ice #2 created these densely stacked, deep purple buds with dark and light green hues. Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool are prominent with this strain and will give you calming social vibes that may leave you feeling mind numb in the best of ways.