MacDaddy is a sativa strain from Cresco Labs that was created by crossing strains MacDaddy with Pancakes. Notes of cinnamon, citrus, hops, lavender, and basil stem from a terpene profile consisting of Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, and Linalool. Patients may be able to expect a boost of energy, focus, and a general uplifted sense that eventually gives way to full body relief.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
