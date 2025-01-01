Bred in collaboration with Purple City Genetics, Madd Fruit is an indica-leaning strain that crosses PapayaBerry Runtz with Moroccan Peaches. True to its name, main terpenes β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, and Limonene ripen together to produce aromas and flavors of a fresh, tropical fruit salad. And as a sweet surprise, once you bite into the fruit, you may just feel energetic, uplifted, and creative.