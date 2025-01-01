About this product
Bred in collaboration with Purple City Genetics, Madd Fruit is an indica-leaning strain that crosses PapayaBerry Runtz with Moroccan Peaches. True to its name, main terpenes β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, and Limonene ripen together to produce aromas and flavors of a fresh, tropical fruit salad. And as a sweet surprise, once you bite into the fruit, you may just feel energetic, uplifted, and creative.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
