A cross between Face Off OG and Kush Mint, Mint Face Off is a new indica strain from Cresco. The taste and aroma profile of basil, magnolia, orange, and mint stem from main terpenes such as Terpinolene, Limonene, and Humulene. This indica strain may provide full body relaxation and happiness, making it a great lazy weekend or evening strain!



Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Humulene

Flavor: Basil, Magnolia, Orange, Flower, Mint

Reported Effects: Full Body Relaxation, Happy



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.



Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.