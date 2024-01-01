Numbskull is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Runtz with Sundae Driver. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool create aromas of lime and tropical fruits. Potential benefits include an initial cerebral euphoria which then becomes relaxing and sedating.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity.

