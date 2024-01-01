Numbskull Hybrid Live Resin Sugar 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC —CBD —
Numbskull is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Runtz with Sundae Driver. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and Linalool create aromas of lime and tropical fruits. Potential benefits include an initial cerebral euphoria which then becomes relaxing and sedating.
--
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

Numbskull is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kush Mints and Medusa. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Numbskull is 35% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Maven Genetics, the average price of Numbskull typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Numbskull’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Numbskull, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

