OG 18 Indica Flower 3.5g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

As a phenotype grown from seeds of the original cutting, OG 18 presents the quintessential traits of OG Kush. Its pungent aroma is comprised of scents of pine and earth, accented by notes of diesel and citrus undertones. Like the original, OG 18 is known for its balance of both cerebral and physical potential relaxation while not trending overly sedative.
--
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
--
Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.

About this strain

OG #18, also known as "Private Reserve," "Reserve OG," and "OG 18" is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of OG Kush. OG #18 produces long-lasting sedative effects and pairs well with meditation and relaxation. OG #18 has a distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. This strain was a High Times Cannabis Cup winner in 09' and 10'. Growers say OG #18 has an indoor flowering time of 9 weeks.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

