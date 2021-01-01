About this product

OG Kush Mints by Cresco is a call-back to your old school favorites created by crossing High Octane OG with Kush Mints (Rabid Hippie Cut). This sativa’s classic kush aroma and flavor pull through with earthy, pine, and citrus notes made possible by top terpenes including Limonene, Myrcene, and Linalool. It won’t take long for those familiar heavy cerebral effects to kick in as you sit back and focus on the good times ahead.



Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, Linalool

Flavor: Pepper, Citrus, Herbal, Pine

Reported Effects: Cerebral, Heavy, Focused



Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.