About this product
OG Kush Mints by Cresco is a call-back to your old school favorites created by crossing High Octane OG with Kush Mints (Rabid Hippie Cut). This sativa’s classic kush aroma and flavor pull through with earthy, pine, and citrus notes made possible by top terpenes including Limonene, Myrcene, and Linalool. It won’t take long for those familiar heavy cerebral effects to kick in as you sit back and focus on the good times ahead.
Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, Linalool
Flavor: Pepper, Citrus, Herbal, Pine
Reported Effects: Cerebral, Heavy, Focused
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
Terpenes: Limonene, β-Myrcene, Linalool
Flavor: Pepper, Citrus, Herbal, Pine
Reported Effects: Cerebral, Heavy, Focused
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sauce available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.