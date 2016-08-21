Outer Space is a sativa-dominant cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity known for cerebral and creative potential effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. This strain is great as a daytime boost.

--

Cresco Wax is available in 1g. A concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

--

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

read more