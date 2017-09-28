Pineapple Express is a wonderfully flavorful hybrid strain, which may combat stress while also aiding in physical relaxation. Its large, resinous buds exude unique scents of sweet pineapple and cedar that coat the palate upon consumption. A great strain for those looking to reduce stress throughout the day. *Based on average COA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [March 2020]. Individual results may vary.

--

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

read more