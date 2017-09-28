Pineapple Express is a wonderfully flavorful hybrid strain, which may combat stress while also aiding in physical relaxation. Its large, resinous buds exude unique scents of sweet pineapple and cedar that coat the palate upon consumption. A great strain for those looking to reduce stress throughout the day. *Based on average COA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [March 2020]. Individual results may vary.

Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

