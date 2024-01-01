The sweetest of treats. Purple Churro is a truly balanced pheno, bred from crossing Cinnamon Horchata with Apples & Bananas. Prevalent terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool produce a supremely sugary, vanilla aroma and a flavor profile that transforms into a whole host of fruity flavors, with cinnamon notes throughout. A wave of relaxation and euphoria may wash over you and potentially take your headspace to a new place.

--

Our premium Refresh flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.

--

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

