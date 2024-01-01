Rollins Sativa Live Resin Budder 1g

by Cresco
About this product

Rollins is a sativa strain created by Swamp Boy Seeds by crossing Lemon Tree S1 and the Nigerian reversal they use in other successful strains. The buds are sticky from large, well-distributed trichomes and olive green in color with small, amber crystals. Rollins’ aroma offers a strong citrus smell with lemon and fuel undernotes. This strain is known for its potential uplifting and energetic effects, making it a great choice for social or outdoor activity.
Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Rollins is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Rollins. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

