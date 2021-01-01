This hybrid strain is one capable of taking you to your happy place, a euphoric ‘put your feet up’ and relax type happy place. The sweet hints of fruity and herbal notes are sure to make for a sweet time. This flower is perfect for a refreshing end to your day.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

Flavor: Fruity, Banana, Herbal, Sweet

Reported Effects: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxing



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.



Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.