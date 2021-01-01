About this product
This hybrid strain is one capable of taking you to your happy place, a euphoric ‘put your feet up’ and relax type happy place. The sweet hints of fruity and herbal notes are sure to make for a sweet time. This flower is perfect for a refreshing end to your day.
Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
Flavor: Fruity, Banana, Herbal, Sweet
Reported Effects: Happy, Euphoric, Relaxing
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
