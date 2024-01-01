Are you looking for a sweet treat to kick off your day? Well settle in with some delicious Shortbread! This mouthwatering strain has tart, lemon notes paired with a doughy sweetness reminiscent of the shortbread style cookie this energizing sativa is named after. Like all good bakers, we can’t disclose the full recipe, but with top terpenes including Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool this delicacy will leave you longing delighted for another serving.

Cresco Rise Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

