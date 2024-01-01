About this product
Shortbread Sativa Live Resin Sauce 1g
by Cresco
HybridTHC 14%CBD 1%
About this strain
Shortbread is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. Bred by Cresco, Shortbread is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Shortbread effects make them feel talkative, uplifted, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Shortbread when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and inflammation. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Shortbread features an aroma and flavor profile of chestnut, violet, and lavender. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Shortbread, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
