Slurricrasher is a happy blend of Slurricane and Wedding crasher. Lingering sweet grape and berry notes present on inhale, with crisp, clear palate lemony gas on the exhale. An initial sativa rush begins the experience, followed by a mellow euphoria.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool

Flavor: Grape, Lemon, Fuel

Reported Effects: Heady, Relaxing



A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.