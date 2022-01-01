About this product
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this new sativa strain from Cresco Labs, Sugar Spritz! Parent strains Lemon Bean #3 and Sugar Daddy #6 created these densely stacked light and dark green buds with purple hues throughout. This classic sativa can lead to a very heady and social experience with energizing, euphoric vibes. Top terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool lead to herbal, fruity sweet aromas that eventually give way to sweet, herbal, and citrus flavors.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
