Supernova is a balanced hybrid bred from crossing Red Pop with Pluto #2. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and β-Myrcene explode together to create aromas of extreme sweetness, accented by funky and fruity notes that transform into a sweet strawberry flavor. You may experience some serious relaxation and physical relief ahead.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

