About this product
Supernova Hybrid Live Resin Sugar 1g
About this product
About this strain
Supernova, formerly known as “Chronic,” is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by combining DJ Short’s iconic Blueberry with the Afhgani landrace Mazar-i-Sharif. Supernova is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Supernova’s effects include feeling sleepy, euphoric, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Supernova when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and stress. Bred in Amsterdam, Supernova features tropical, spicy/herbal and tree fruit flavors. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Supernova typically ranges from $35-$45 for 1/8. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Supernova, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.