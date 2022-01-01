About this product
It’s time to quench your thirst with this new indica strain from Cresco Labs, Tigers Milk! This offspring of Pre 93 Bubba and Appalachia has extremely dense light and dark green buds with purple hues sprinkled throughout. Top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene feature earthy, pine, pepper, and musky aromas followed by herbal and spicey flavor notes with a hint of sweetness. Upon first inhale, you may feel a heady euphoria that leads to a relaxing sense of calmness, making it a great strain to wind down with after a long day.
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
