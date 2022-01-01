It’s time to quench your thirst with this new indica strain from Cresco Labs, Tigers Milk! This offspring of Pre 93 Bubba and Appalachia has extremely dense light and dark green buds with purple hues sprinkled throughout. Top terpenes Limonene, Caryophyllene, and Humulene feature earthy, pine, pepper, and musky aromas followed by herbal and spicey flavor notes with a hint of sweetness. Upon first inhale, you may feel a heady euphoria that leads to a relaxing sense of calmness, making it a great strain to wind down with after a long day.