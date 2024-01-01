TK91 Hybrid Live Resin Budder 2g

by Cresco
About this product

The lineage here speaks for itself, but it’s up to you to try. Triangle Kush 91, a genuine hybrid bred from crossing two legends: Chem 91 with Triangle Kush. Top terpenes Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Limonene produce an album’s worth of aromas, led by pepper and earthy musk backed by sweet citrus and gas. Expect earthy and woody flavors to lead the inhale and citrus and gas to lead on the exhale. Like throwing on your favorite record, this strain may provide physical relaxation and an uplifting, social boost. All you need is some good company.
--
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

TK91 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Chem 91. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. TK91 is a veganic strain that has a very distinct earthy OG and chemmy nose with a hint of chocolate. This flower can be a sleeper as it may offer a mental lift that transitions into a more relaxing and sedating full-body expression. TK91 is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us TK91 effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose TK91 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, TK91 features flavors like chocolate, diesel, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it a sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of TK91 typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. TK91 has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It loves a trellis as the buds get large and plentiful in late flower. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed TK91, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

