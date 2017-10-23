Trainwreck is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Mexican X Thai with Afghani. Top terpenes Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, and β-Ocimene produce intense aromas of Lemon, Hops, Spice, Gas. Potential effects include an energizing sensation with some cerebral aspects.

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rise strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavor-packed energy and creativity.

Rise flower is derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

