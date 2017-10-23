Trainwreck Sativa Live Resin Sugar 1g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Trainwreck is a sativa-leaning strain bred from crossing Mexican X Thai with Afghani. Top terpenes Terpinolene, β-Myrcene, and β-Ocimene produce intense aromas of Lemon, Hops, Spice, Gas. Potential effects include an energizing sensation with some cerebral aspects.
Cresco Rise Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. There are many stories about the origin of the name. Some say growers grew it among a train wreck in Arcata, CA. Others say the plant's sprawling growth resembled a train wreck.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

