Trainwreck Sativa Premium Small Flower 7g
by Cresco
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. There are many stories about the origin of the name. Some say growers grew it among a train wreck in Arcata, CA. Others say the plant's sprawling growth resembled a train wreck.
