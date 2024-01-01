Vanilla Cake Hybrid Prerolls 3.5g 7pk

by Cresco
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

You are immediately greeted with the fresh from the bakery aroma of vanilla frosting and just mixed cake batter. This bakery fresh combination is possible due to the combination of the Legendary Kush Mints and Wedding Cake. With our Vanilla Cake it is possible to have your cake and puff on it too.
--
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Vanilla Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, relaxed, and sleepy. Vanilla Cake has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Vanilla Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

