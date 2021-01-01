About this product

Users of this strain can expect a happy departure from the classic Wedding Cake profile. Cream notes are swapped out for zesty orange and clarifying sage, and full-body relaxation and mental clarity round out the experience



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

Flavor: Orange, Sage, Earth

Reported Effects: Relaxing, Euphoric



Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sauce available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A jelly-like consistency comprised of both a syrupy liquid and granular crystals. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression and enjoying me time.