Zerbert Hybrid Live Resin Budder 2g

by Cresco
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

Zerbert is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Zerbert with Horchata. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-Humulene produce classic, funky aromas. Potential effects include physical and mental calm as well as uplifted mood and sleepiness.
Cresco Refresh Live Resin Budder is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A smooth and creamy concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

About this strain

Zerbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Sherbert and Zkittlez. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Zerbert is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Zerbert effects make them feel creative,  happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Zerbert when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, headaches, and inflammation. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Zerbert features an aroma of earthy and fruity with a flavor profile of sweet berries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zerbert, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

