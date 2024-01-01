Zerbert is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Zerbert with Horchata. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-Humulene produce classic, funky aromas. Potential effects include physical and mental calm as well as uplifted mood and sleepiness.

Cresco Refresh Live Resin Sugar is available in 500mg, 1g, and 2g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate. Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

