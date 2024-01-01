Zerbert is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Zerbert with Horchata. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-Humulene produce classic, funky aromas. Potential effects include physical and mental calm as well as uplifted mood and sleepiness.

Cresco Premium Small Flower is ideal if you're looking to make larger purchases of the same strains you know and love. While small in size, Premium Small Flower has a similar potency to its full-sized counterparts.​ ​

Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh flower is derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

