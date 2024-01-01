Zerbert is a hybrid strain bred from crossing Zerbert with Horchata. Top terpenes Limonene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-Humulene produce classic, funky aromas. Potential effects include physical and mental calm as well as uplifted mood and sleepiness.

Cresco Wax is available in 1g. A concentrate that easily breaks apart into smaller-sized pieces. Easy to work with using only your hands.

Refresh products are derived from a hybrid of sativa and indica strains, which encourage balance and clarity. Refresh strains are good for emerging from afternoon slumps, creative expression, and enjoying me time.

