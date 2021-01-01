About this product
Zhirley Temple is a sugary sweet treat with a flavor that will leave you wanting a refill! Like a classic Shirley Temple, this new indica’s notable lemon-lime base topped with a dash of syrupy grenadine will have your taste buds tingling on each inhale. Top terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene add to the strain's delightful flavor notes and promote a feeling of bubbly joy while you sit back, relax, and take in all the fruity flavors this strain delivers.
Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, Limonene
Flavor: Sweet, Fruity, Gas
Reported Effects: Cerebral, Focused, Bubbly, Relaxing, Calming
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
Rest flower is derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
