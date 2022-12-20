About this product
Velvet Cake nose is part apples and bananas, part vanilla frosting on the back end with a taste of subtle sweetness, fruit, and a hint of gas.
Velvet cake is appropriately named with fruity, desserty, terpy goodness. A tasty treat after a long hard day. Soft and easy, good for sleep, recovery, and overall chill-mode vibes!
CRONJA
CRONJA is a Veteran, Black and Social Equity-Owned brand that blends mindful cannabis consumption and culture. Inspired by the tradition of hand rolling, CRONJA offers a variety of premium cultivars and luxury accessories to match the elevated lifestyle.