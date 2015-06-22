About this strain
Crown OG is an indica strain that stays true to its OG roots with a sweet pine aroma and potent euphoric effects. While Crown OG may take a toll on your memory and cognitive sharpness, its crushing THC content is perfect for patients suffering severe pain or insomnia. This strain took 1st place in the 2015 High Times Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Indica Concentrate,” earning the victorious stripes its name sets forth.
Crown OG effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
31% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
