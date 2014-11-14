Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Crown Genetics

Crown Genetics

JT15

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC CBD

JT15 effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
50% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
ADD/ADHD
50% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cancer
50% of people say it helps with cancer
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!