About this strain
Old School OG effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!