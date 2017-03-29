About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Fruity
Hints of Lavender
SENSATION
Vigorous Alertness
Euphoria & Uplifting
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA Flower
About this strain
Destroyer by CannaBiogen is a 100% sativa and CBG powerhouse created over seven years of breeding. Destroyer is the offspring of Meao Thai and a Mexican/Colombian cross, and emits a delicate fruity aroma intermixed with notes of lavender and floral sweetness. This high-THC strain develops beautiful frosted buds that offer consumers powerful psychoactive effects coupled with vigorous alertness. Enjoy this potent, nuanced sativa one hit at a time, as its THC content is designed for seasoned consumers.
Destroyer effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Energetic
100% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
80% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Cramps
40% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
40% of people say it helps with fatigue
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.