About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruit Berries & Spice
Earthy Sweet & Herbal
SENSATION
Tingly Head Buzz
Relaxed Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
About this strain
Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.
Grape Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.